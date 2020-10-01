Latest horror: 42% jobless

More than 2-million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter, bringing into sharp focus the devastating economic blow of one of the harshest Covid-19 lockdowns in the world.

Stats SA, which released results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey this week, says the total number of jobless people now stands at 14.1-million — essentially one in four of SA’s 60-million population.

The number of people classified as "not economically active" also rose to 20.6-million, from 15.4-million in the first quarter.

Though Covid-19’s unprecedented jobs crisis is not unique to SA, the figures are further evidence that the lockdown has beaten the economy into deep retreat. And it piles more woe on a jobs problem that was of crisis proportions even before the coronavirus hit.

Most strikingly, under the expanded definition of unemployment, the out-of-work rate has now risen to a record 42% from 39.7% in the first quarter. The expanded definition includes discouraged workers, and in this instance, workers with other reasons for not searching for employment — including those stuck at home because of the lockdown.

The jobless rate under Stats SA’s official definition of employment is heavily distorted in this quarter. This definition requires that those who are out of work look for employment, and are available to be hired, to be counted as unemployed. But during the lockdown, most people were prevented from looking for work through no fault of their own — which caused the official unemployment rate, perversely, to decline from 30.1% in the first quarter to 23.3%.

The lockdown caused other methodology problems. For instance, Stats SA was unable to conduct its survey as it usually does. The survey is household-based and data collection is usually done face to face. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, data was collected telephonically, and didn’t include a full sample.