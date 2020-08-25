Battle between Sapo chair and Ndabeni-Abrahams off to court
Demoted SA Post Office chair Colleen Makhubele says the communications minister acted unconstitutionally and abused her powers
25 August 2020 - 12:01
Communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been accused in court papers filed in the high court in Pretoria of acting unconstitutionally and abusing her powers.
Demoted SA Post Office (Sapo) board chair Colleen Makhubele has gone to court to try to overturn Ndabeni-Abrahams’s decision to remove her from the position.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now