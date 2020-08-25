National Battle between Sapo chair and Ndabeni-Abrahams off to court Demoted SA Post Office chair Colleen Makhubele says the communications minister acted unconstitutionally and abused her powers BL PREMIUM

Communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been accused in court papers filed in the high court in Pretoria of acting unconstitutionally and abusing her powers.

Demoted SA Post Office (Sapo) board chair Colleen Makhubele has gone to court to try to overturn Ndabeni-Abrahams’s decision to remove her from the position.