Features Mark Barnes: 'Send me. But not on a leash' Mark Barnes reflects on his tenure as group CEO of the SA Post Office – and plans for the future – in the wake of his surprise resignation

Four days after his resignation as group CEO of the SA Post Office (Sapo) Mark Barnes is contemplative. "I would love to one day sit on my stoep and say: ‘Check that fabulous post office, man. I helped [build that],’" he says. "I would love that."

Last Thursday, Sapo announced that Barnes had tendered his resignation after 3½ years at the helm of the state-owned entity (SOE), citing differences of strategy in terms of the group’s structure generally and, in particular, the location of Postbank.