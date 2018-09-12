The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?

It is pretty clear, though, the strike aside, that despite the best efforts of Barnes – a smart and brash maverick, who took on the job out of duty and not financial need – and Kwele, an excellent and deeply committed manager, the ship has not yet turned.

The Post Office does not meet the condition of its licence to deliver 92% of ordinary mail in five days.

But it has improved.

When Barnes got there in 2017, its success rate was 72%. Before the strike hit, it peaked at 87%. And there are other small signs of change.

The Post Office had a clean audit in 2018, and managed to cut its annual loss by 8% to R908m. Its overdraft of R400m is tiny in the world of state-owned enterprise debt.

A R3.7bn capital injection from the Treasury in October 2017 was used to pay creditors and pay down debt.

More importantly, though, there is now a plan for The Great Post Office Turnaround. It is an ambitious one and might even work, assuming that Barnes gets the backing to do it. As he is fond of saying after one of his typically expansive accounts on how to fix the Post Office: "Just imagine if it works."

To understand what an achievement success would be, look at the context.

Communication by letter is a social practice in decline. But the Post Office’s mandate from the government, which is specified in its licence conditions, is that it must deliver post to everyone within a reasonable distance of where they live. This is regardless of whether it is profitable to do so or not.

For this it enjoys certain monopoly protection. No-one else may transport and deliver packages of less than 1kg, sell stamps or set up red post boxes on street corners. But all of this has, unsurprisingly, been ignored by the market.

As the Post Office got worse over the years, the courier business got bigger and better. Instead of its privileged place as a government institution providing a competitive advantage, the social mandate has been a burden.

In 2014, trade unions had been lied to by an unscrupulous management. Workers were promised that part-timers would be made permanent, but this never happened. So they went on strike. It was long and bitter and dragged on for four and a half months. Labour relations were badly damaged and the business of the Post Office damaged irreparably.

The public despaired and moved to more expensive, private options. The Post Office lost 30% of its turnover.

Today the delivery of ordinary mail is a loss-making business to the tune of about R800m a year.