Legal challenge to cigarette sales ban might still go ahead
16 August 2020 - 17:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA’s controversial cigarette sales ban will be lifted won’t necessarily stop the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) legal challenge to the rationality of that ban from going ahead, the association says.
Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni told Business Day on Sunday that the organisation, which represents SA’s local cigarette manufacturers, would be consulting with its lawyers about a “proposed way forward” with regard to its legal challenge to the cigarette sales ban.
