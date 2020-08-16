National Alcohol industry to allocate at least R150m towards Covid-19 plans BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry says it will allocate at least R150m towards assisting the government to ease pressures on the health-care system after the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the sale of liquor and tobacco will resume at midnight on Monday, August 17 as the country moves to level two of the lockdown. This follows much criticism and outcry from the alcohol and related industries amid fears the ban could lead to huge job losses. The alcohol industry contributes about 3% to GDP.