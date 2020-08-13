National

Paying with Gupta money suited Malusi Gigaba, state capture inquiry hears

Bodyguard tells of sportsbag stuffed with R200 notes in boot of former minister’s car

13 August 2020 - 20:46 MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Former minister Malusi Gigaba paid for his tailored suits in cash, allegedly given to him by the Gupta family, the state capture commission heard on Thursday.

This was according to Gigaba’s former bodyguard, who was testifying at the state capture commission with the alias “Witness 3”, out of fear for his life.

He alleged that this took place when Gigaba was the political head of public enterprises, between 2010 and 2014. The man had been a member of the team of bodyguards and drivers who served Gigaba during this time.

He revealed how Gigaba instructed his protectors not to record trips to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold in the log book.

The witness said he had been in the team of protectors that escorted Gigaba to the Gupta residence on seven occasions — six of which he had been in the backup vehicle, while on one occasion he was the only one on duty.

“On one occasion I saw Mr Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko [and] Ben Ngubane within the premises as well. There was on one occasion the president of the republic Mr Jacob Zuma leaving the premises as we arrived,” he said.

“One day I was with the minister [Gigaba] when he opened the boot to take out money to buy us lunch. Inside the boot there was a sports bag he opened and there was a stack of R200 notes.”

He said he saw Gigaba paying for his suits and restaurant bill in cash allegedly given to him by the Guptas. “He used to pay cash for his tailored suits in Sandton.”

The bodyguard was the third to testify at the commission on Thursday.

Everyone associated with Zuma is painted as corrupt, says Des van Rooyen

Former finance minister tells state capture inquiry white monopoly capital has captured the state
2 days ago

Guptas speak out on Eskom and SIU’s bid to recoup R3.8bn from the family

Gupta family lawyer Rudi Krause says the summons is ‘one of the worst drafted legal documents I have ever seen’
1 day ago

CLAUDI MAILOVICH: Scorpions, Hawks, what clawed beast next

Law enforcement is still heavily influenced by the whims of the party that destroyed the Scorpions
1 week ago

