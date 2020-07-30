Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Corruption fight is bogged down in red tape and bureaucracy It has taken the NPA a year to get hold of records and documents from the state capture commission BL PREMIUM

You can’t blame South Africans for scoffing when President Cyril Ramaphosa says corruption will be eradicated. We have been hearing the same line for almost three years, and if anything the incidents of corruption involving the state are just increasing. There has been little to no evidence of meaningful plans to tackle the scourge.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic, with provinces such as Gauteng about to reach their peak, and while we should be focused on health interventions and keeping citizens safe, we have been talking about corruption once again and (as seen on Twitter) “Covipreneurs”.