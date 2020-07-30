GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Corruption fight is bogged down in red tape and bureaucracy
It has taken the NPA a year to get hold of records and documents from the state capture commission
30 July 2020 - 16:29
You can’t blame South Africans for scoffing when President Cyril Ramaphosa says corruption will be eradicated. We have been hearing the same line for almost three years, and if anything the incidents of corruption involving the state are just increasing. There has been little to no evidence of meaningful plans to tackle the scourge.
We are in the middle of a global pandemic, with provinces such as Gauteng about to reach their peak, and while we should be focused on health interventions and keeping citizens safe, we have been talking about corruption once again and (as seen on Twitter) “Covipreneurs”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now