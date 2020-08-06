National ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency Party’s decision comes amid public outrage over corruption related to Covid-19 relief funds BL PREMIUM

More than a decade after elite crime-fighting unit the Scorpions was disbanded by the ANC, the party has called on the government to establish a new permanent multi-disciplinary agency to deal with corruption.

The directorate of special operations, known as the Scorpions, investigated organised crime and corruption, and acted against high-profile politicians such as former president Jacob Zuma and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.