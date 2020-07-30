National ‘Shameful’ PPE tender scandal threatens to sidetrack virus battle, Makhura says The visibly angry Gauteng premier says the PPE scandal has the potential to sidetrack efforts to save lives and curtail Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The battle against the surge of Covid-19 in Gauteng, the epicentre of the pandemic in SA, has been dealt a blow as the province’s MEC for health is to take a four-week leave of absence after being embroiled in a tender controversy for personal protective equipment (PPE).

A visibly angry Gauteng premier David Makhura said the scandal, which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing, has undermined everything the province had done in its fight against the coronavirus.