‘Shameful’ PPE tender scandal threatens to sidetrack virus battle, Makhura says
The visibly angry Gauteng premier says the PPE scandal has the potential to sidetrack efforts to save lives and curtail Covid-19
30 July 2020 - 14:43
The battle against the surge of Covid-19 in Gauteng, the epicentre of the pandemic in SA, has been dealt a blow as the province’s MEC for health is to take a four-week leave of absence after being embroiled in a tender controversy for personal protective equipment (PPE).
A visibly angry Gauteng premier David Makhura said the scandal, which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing, has undermined everything the province had done in its fight against the coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now