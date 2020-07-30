Gauteng health MEC told to take leave of absence amid PPE tender saga

As Gauteng is reaching a peak of Covid-19 infections, premier David Makhura is expected to announce an acting health MEC after a decision by the ANC that Bandile Masuku take a leave of absence related to alleged tender irregularities for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Masuku and presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko have been referred to the party’s integrity committee to explain their roles as the allegations unfold.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe announced on Thursday that the party had deliberated on the matter during a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Wednesday night.

Khawe said the party had resolved that Masuku’s wife Loyiso, who is a deputy secretary and member of the mayoral committee in the City of Johannesburg, should also take a leave of absence and appear before the integrity committee.

The probe by the committee will last four weeks, said Khawe. The moves comes after media reports linking Diko and the Masuku family to multi-million-rand tenders awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects, owned by Diko’s husband, King Madzikane II.

Khawe is Khusela Diko’s former husband.

Khawe said he gave a report to the PEC after meeting Diko and Masuku. The party took the decision after deliberating on the report, noting that both had denied any wrongdoing.

“However, the PEC has resolved that, whether we like it or not, the objective reality is that we are losing trust among the people about our ability and capability and commitment to deal with corruption,” said Khawe.

“The leadership of the ANC at all times must know that whatever they do implicates the character and the integrity of the party, and that the individual actions have to be understood against the noble principle of organisational renewal.”

Khawe added that the party in the province, when it elected the current leadership, made it clear that it needed a different type of leadership that stood for the party first rather than individuals, factions and friends.

“In discussing this we are not undermining the law of natural justice, we are not finding anybody guilty, we just believe that there must be a process that demonstrates respect to the concerns raised across society and, in particular, for the ANC itself,” said Khawe.

He said the party has separated the process from the current Special Investigating Unit investigation and that it is not intended to determine guilt but to have a discussion on political consciousness and the integrity of the ANC.

“It is against this background that the PEC has resolved that both comrade Bandile and comrade Khusela be subjected to the provincial integrity committee, and we are doing this guided by the request that both these comrades have made,” said Khawe.

“Both are expected to have written letters to the party requesting a process that can clear them.”