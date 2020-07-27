DA could go to court over moves to dissolve Nelson Mandela Bay
Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has given the council until Friday to convince him why it should not be dissolved over its failure to elect a permanent mayor
27 July 2020 - 18:11
The DA says it is against the intention of the Eastern Cape provincial government to place the city under administration, and will approach the courts if the Nelson Mandela Bay council does not meet on Tuesday to stop it.
The province's co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has given the council until Friday to convince him why it should not be dissolved over its failure to appoint a permanent executive mayor and address the controversial appointment of acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu. The Treasury considers Mapu's appointment “irregular” and unlawful.
