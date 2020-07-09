Features Nelson Mandela Bay on the edge of a cliff As Nelson Mandela Bay fights the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Treasury has threatened to cut its share of national revenue due to governance missteps BL PREMIUM

As Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has sent an SOS to national government for help managing the Covid-19 pandemic, concerns are rising about the effects ongoing political and governance ructions at Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) may have on the metro’s frail health-care system.

The Eastern Cape metro needs all hands on deck to respond to the outbreak, which has already claimed the province’s only two metros — NMB and Buffalo City — as hotspots. The city admits it is "under siege"; by Monday, 9,400 of the Eastern Cape’s 35,000 infections had been recorded in NMB.