National

Eastern Cape ‘wasted’ lockdown by failing to prepare for Covid-19 peak, expert says

Prof Shabir Madhi says it is a ‘tragedy’ that there is not enough oxygen in the Eastern Cape for patients

21 July 2020 - 17:55 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Livingstone Hospital is in emergency preparedness mode in case a detection of the decease arises in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Livingstone Hospital is in emergency preparedness mode in case a detection of the decease arises in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Cape government, whose public health care is in disarray and is running out of critical oxygen supply, failed to put the strict lockdown to good use and did not  prepare for the Covid-19 surge it is currently experiencing, leading health expert Prof Shabir Madhi said on Tuesday.

The province’s public health care facilities are now so overwhelmed by the surge in Covid-19 cases that patients are reportedly fighting one another for the meagre supply of oxygen.

The province has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. On Tuesday it confirmed its medical oxygen reserves were strained and that it was in talks with suppliers to rectify the dire situation.

SA went into the lockdown — one of the strictest in the world — at the end of March when the country's Covid-19 infection rate was still low. The reason for this was to slow the spread of the virus to allow the public health care system to mitigate against the spread of the virus.   

“What this means is that they didn’t achieve much [in terms of preparing for the peak]. It’s a wasted opportunity,” said Madhi, a infectious disease specialist and member of the ministerial advisory committee on health.

The situation in the province is so dire that health minister Zweli Mkhize was forced to appoint a team of experts from the national government to provide support during the pandemic.

The province recently welcomed a contingent of nurses and other health care specialists from the SA National Defence Force to help it flatten the curve by implementing its Covid-19 strategy and mitigation plan.  

Madhi told Business Day in an interview that among other things, the lockdown was meant to ensure there was enough oxygen. He said it was a “tragedy” that there was not enough oxygen in the Eastern Cape.

“Unfortunately, this could lead to a person suffocating to death [because] oxygen is probably the best therapy that you’ve got to help people.”

Madhi said the oxygen shortage in the Eastern Cape, which has 65,316 confirmed cases — representing about 1% of the province’s population — and 871 deaths, “is probably going to continue like this for the next two weeks”.

“Hopefully this will serve as a lesson for other provinces as well [that] if you didn’t use the lockdown period to stock up on supplies [it will all result in a] wasted opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Mkhize said plans to set up oxygen tanks at various hospitals across the country were under way as the government prepares for the expected surge in cases.

He said they had engaged with companies to ramp up supply to put up “oxygen concentrating tanks” at the facilities.

The number of Eastern Cape health care workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 are 2,462, while the number of those who have died from the virus is 35.

In a weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, head of the province's department of health, underscored the importance of oxygen for Covid-19 patients: “If you bring oxygen early, you will avoid people going to ventilators and [oxygen] could reduce a stay in critical care by four days — just by having oxygen.”

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the shortage was a “untenable situation for the provision” of health care to the province's citizens.

“We are working with [gas supplier] Afrox to establish bulk oxygen banks in all 19 district hospitals in our province to fully address the shortage of oxygen.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros are the epicentres of Covid-19 in the province.

Mabuyane also spoke out strongly against alleged incidents of corruption in the procurement of medical gear and supplies to fight Covid-19 in the province.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Eastern Cape lifts suspension of nurses over Covid-19 death

Hospital staff refused to treat patient because of a lack of personal protective equipment
National
1 month ago

Health-care workers are filing for Compensation Fund benefits over Covid-19

More than 1,000 health-care workers have been infected with the coronavirus in SA
National
1 month ago

Nehawu calls for the overhaul of the SA Nursing Council

SA’s largest public-service union, amid a pandemic reliant on its front-line staff, says the council has become an obstacle to transformation
National
2 months ago

No Covid-19 protective gear, no work, Nehawu proclaims

Nehawu’s application to compel the national health department to provide protective equipment for healthcare workers amid the virus pandemic was ...
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital days after ...
National
2.
DA may be too late as it backtracks on SAA case
National
3.
Ters Covid-19 benefit extended for certain ...
National
4.
Schools in limbo as government weighs up options
National
5.
Public sector wage hike unaffordable amid crisis, ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhize appeals to SA not to let guard down as Covid-19 deaths top 5,000

National

Nelson Mandela Bay on the edge of a cliff

Features

Nehawu to visit hospitals in Covid-19 hot-spots

National / Health

Eastern Cape has made ‘fantastic progress’ in plan to fight Covid-19, Cyril ...

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.