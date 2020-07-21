Eastern Cape ‘wasted’ lockdown by failing to prepare for Covid-19 peak, expert says

The Eastern Cape government, whose public health care is in disarray and is running out of critical oxygen supply, failed to put the strict lockdown to good use and did not prepare for the Covid-19 surge it is currently experiencing, leading health expert Prof Shabir Madhi said on Tuesday.

The province’s public health care facilities are now so overwhelmed by the surge in Covid-19 cases that patients are reportedly fighting one another for the meagre supply of oxygen.

The province has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. On Tuesday it confirmed its medical oxygen reserves were strained and that it was in talks with suppliers to rectify the dire situation.

SA went into the lockdown — one of the strictest in the world — at the end of March when the country's Covid-19 infection rate was still low. The reason for this was to slow the spread of the virus to allow the public health care system to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

“What this means is that they didn’t achieve much [in terms of preparing for the peak]. It’s a wasted opportunity,” said Madhi, a infectious disease specialist and member of the ministerial advisory committee on health.

The situation in the province is so dire that health minister Zweli Mkhize was forced to appoint a team of experts from the national government to provide support during the pandemic.

The province recently welcomed a contingent of nurses and other health care specialists from the SA National Defence Force to help it flatten the curve by implementing its Covid-19 strategy and mitigation plan.

Madhi told Business Day in an interview that among other things, the lockdown was meant to ensure there was enough oxygen. He said it was a “tragedy” that there was not enough oxygen in the Eastern Cape.

“Unfortunately, this could lead to a person suffocating to death [because] oxygen is probably the best therapy that you’ve got to help people.”

Madhi said the oxygen shortage in the Eastern Cape, which has 65,316 confirmed cases — representing about 1% of the province’s population — and 871 deaths, “is probably going to continue like this for the next two weeks”.

“Hopefully this will serve as a lesson for other provinces as well [that] if you didn’t use the lockdown period to stock up on supplies [it will all result in a] wasted opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Mkhize said plans to set up oxygen tanks at various hospitals across the country were under way as the government prepares for the expected surge in cases.

He said they had engaged with companies to ramp up supply to put up “oxygen concentrating tanks” at the facilities.

The number of Eastern Cape health care workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 are 2,462, while the number of those who have died from the virus is 35.

In a weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, head of the province's department of health, underscored the importance of oxygen for Covid-19 patients: “If you bring oxygen early, you will avoid people going to ventilators and [oxygen] could reduce a stay in critical care by four days — just by having oxygen.”

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the shortage was a “untenable situation for the provision” of health care to the province's citizens.

“We are working with [gas supplier] Afrox to establish bulk oxygen banks in all 19 district hospitals in our province to fully address the shortage of oxygen.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros are the epicentres of Covid-19 in the province.

Mabuyane also spoke out strongly against alleged incidents of corruption in the procurement of medical gear and supplies to fight Covid-19 in the province.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za