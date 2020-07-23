National De Ruyter plays hardball with Eskom defaulters Power utility seizes bank account of the biggest offender, the Maluti a Phofung municipality BL PREMIUM

Eskom has taken its most drastic step yet to collect money that municipalities owe it. The group has seized the bank account of the biggest offender, the Maluti a Phofung municipality.

The seizure of Maluti a Phofung’s cash comes as Eskom shows a dramatically stepped-up approach to debt recovery and theft of electricity under the leadership of CEO André de Ruyter. The power utility has also begun to play hardball with certain communities, implementing "load reduction" — effectively electricity blackouts — in areas where illegal connections are rife.