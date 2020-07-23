De Ruyter plays hardball with Eskom defaulters
Power utility seizes bank account of the biggest offender, the Maluti a Phofung municipality
23 July 2020 - 05:10
Eskom has taken its most drastic step yet to collect money that municipalities owe it. The group has seized the bank account of the biggest offender, the Maluti a Phofung municipality.
The seizure of Maluti a Phofung’s cash comes as Eskom shows a dramatically stepped-up approach to debt recovery and theft of electricity under the leadership of CEO André de Ruyter. The power utility has also begun to play hardball with certain communities, implementing "load reduction" — effectively electricity blackouts — in areas where illegal connections are rife.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now