Will you have to fill Eskom's R30bn Covid hole? The coronavirus has given Eskom space to deal with some of its problems. At the same time, however, it has created dramatic new issues for which there are no easy answers

If Eskom had a cent for every time someone dusted off the Winston Churchill quote "Never let a good crisis go to waste" since Covid-19 stopped the world in its tracks, the lumbering power utility would have far fewer financial headaches than it does today.

Eskom knows all about crises — what with its R450bn debt, decrepit power stations and the politics of reducing its bloated, unproductive workforce. Covid-19 has bought it breathing space as the economy has shut down, and electricity use has fallen.