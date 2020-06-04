National Eskom unbundling horizon shifts by at least two years New timeline for split into three entities BL PREMIUM

Power utility Eskom has pushed out the time frame for its unbundling by at least two years and no longer has a firm target date for the full legal establishment of the three subsidiaries the process will create.

The splitting up of the company into three parts — generation, which will own the power stations; transmission, which will own and manage the national grid; and distribution, which are wires and poles that connect consumers to the grid — is seen as crucial to overcoming its operational and financial difficulties.