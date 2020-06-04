Eskom unbundling horizon shifts by at least two years
New timeline for split into three entities
04 June 2020 - 05:10
Power utility Eskom has pushed out the time frame for its unbundling by at least two years and no longer has a firm target date for the full legal establishment of the three subsidiaries the process will create.
The splitting up of the company into three parts — generation, which will own the power stations; transmission, which will own and manage the national grid; and distribution, which are wires and poles that connect consumers to the grid — is seen as crucial to overcoming its operational and financial difficulties.
