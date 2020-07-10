LEBOGANG MOKOENA: How Eskom is aiding the spread of Covid-19

Maintaining social distance, on an empty stomach and in the dark, isn’t easy.

This obviously doesn’t apply to those with a full pantry and a backup power supply, but the threat of Covid-19 looms larger for those who live hand-to-mouth and remain at the mercy of Eskom’s efficiency (an oxymoron, I know).

Yesterday, Eskom warned that the scourge of recent years is back: loadshedding. There was the usual mishmash of excuses: a generation unit in Mpumalanga and a unit at Lethabo in the Free State tripped, while there were delays in returning units at Duvha and Kendal to the grid. Different month, same sad story.

It’s a reminder that as many people are calling for the economy to be opened after the lockdown, the fact is Eskom can’t even power a country running at half steam.

​This is the same Eskom which, just the other day, Deputy President David Mabuza said was “a different entity” under the new CEO Andre de Ruyter. Mabuza also said Eskom was “central to the country’s plans of reigniting the economy” after Covid-19. Well, if that’s the case, expect to be stuck in limbo for some time to come.

Back in March, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21 day lockdown, the public understood what needed to be done and made sacrifices for the greater good. When the lockdown was further extended, the public again stayed at home, trusting Ramaphosa’s government to see us through this mess.

But that was more than 100 days ago. Today, we don’t see Ramaphosa on TV much anymore; the promises of stable power have vanished; headlines are full of food parcels being stolen; and hardly any businesses have got the relief packages of government-backed loans they were promised.

No wonder the government is scoring poorly with citizens. This week, research by non-profit organisation Ask Afrika showed that frustration about the lockdown is high in communities, and many don’t trust the police or army to keep them safe.

With distrust running high, I don’t see much “flattening of the curve” taking place, even as SA braces for the full impact of Covid-19.

But if there’s one thing this government can do to lessen the spread, it’s to make sure people have power.

Getting the basics right

I live in Orlando East in Soweto where we’re typically left in the dark for about 10-hours per week. And this was before widescale national load-shedding. Until now, we’ve been told it’s just “load reduction” – and it doesn’t matter if you pay for power or not.

A week ago, during one such power cut, I drove home in the evening. What I saw was long queues of people, who couldn’t cook, buying takeaways, and groups huddled around burning tyres to keep warm.

One can only imagine this is a scene being replicated elsewhere in the country where there is no power.

It’s clearly bad news as infection rates spike in places such as Gauteng, which now has over 75,000 infections and 478 deaths.

When Eskom flips the switch to turn off the lights, it means people will be going out onto the streets. For years, Eskom has been the biggest threat to SA; but the threat of power cuts during a pandemic has makes that threat far more tangible.

Government may be calling for people to “socially distance” and stay at home, but if the state isn’t going to keep the promises it made to the country, don’t expect everyone else to either.

More alarmingly, we’re now hearing that some areas may see water cuts too. Last night, it was Ladysmith that cut off water, partly because of “an electrical fault”.

It’s critical this doesn’t happen. For many, soap and water is the only defence against the coronavirus. Here, government failure equals death.

As the full wave of Covid-19 hits, it was always too much to expect the government to get everything right. But getting just the basics right would have helped: power and water, you’d think, isn’t too much to ask.