PwC auditor reveals at Zondo inquiry SAA did not comply with public finance act

PwC auditor Pule Mothibe has conceded that the company misled the public by omitting to state in its audit report that SAA had not complied with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

In his evidence to the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday, Mothibe said PwC had conducted an audit on SAA on behalf of SA's auditor-general.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was set up by the government in August 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud. In setting up the Zondo commission, the president was implementing the recommendations in a report by then-public protector Thuli Madonsela after her investigation into state capture.

“From the work we performed, we found deviations which we elevated to the audit committee,” Mothibe sad. He said there were files missing from the financial statements the airline provided.

“Where we could not be provided with files, we reported the matter to the audit committee.”