LETTER: Probes a waste of time

Despite judge’s scathing report no-one has been charged for the death of 143 patients

31 May 2020 - 21:23
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Jean Michel Bouvier correctly points out in his letter the travesty of the Zondo state capture inquiry and that nothing further has come of it (“Zondo commission comes to nought”, May 27).

Another travesty is the Moseneke Life Esidimeni inquiry into the appalling deaths of 144 mentally challenged patients at state facilities. Despite Judge Dikgang Moseneke’s scathing report, findings and recommendations, not a single person has been criminally charged or prosecuted there.

Millions of rand of our money was spent to produce the Moseneke report, and millions more in compensation has been rightly awarded, yet neither the MEC responsible, Qedani Mahlangu, nor any of the individuals identified and exposed at the hearings, has been criminally charged or appeared in court.

Contrast this with police minister Bheki Cele’s macho threats while his jackboots arrested people for standing on a beach, terrorised a 4-year-old child and arrested the father, and generally used excessive and completely inappropriate force on citizens across the country. The comparison couldn’t be more squalid.

Mark Lowe
Durban

LETTER: Zondo commission comes to nought

No-one has been brought to book three years after the inquiry was launched
Opinion
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo and the curious case of Zuma’s doctor

Meeting the former president's doctor is proving to be a minefield for deputy chief justice
National
1 month ago

State capture commission extended for last time

High court extends the time the Zondo commission has to complete its work to March 31 2021, for a last time
National
3 months ago

‘Very dangerous’ Motsoeneng used Zuma to bully SABC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng used to crow about his friendship with Zuma and was the main cause for not moving to digital terrestrial television
National
3 months ago

