LETTER: Probes a waste of time

Jean Michel Bouvier correctly points out in his letter the travesty of the Zondo state capture inquiry and that nothing further has come of it (“Zondo commission comes to nought”, May 27).

Another travesty is the Moseneke Life Esidimeni inquiry into the appalling deaths of 144 mentally challenged patients at state facilities. Despite Judge Dikgang Moseneke’s scathing report, findings and recommendations, not a single person has been criminally charged or prosecuted there.

Millions of rand of our money was spent to produce the Moseneke report, and millions more in compensation has been rightly awarded, yet neither the MEC responsible, Qedani Mahlangu, nor any of the individuals identified and exposed at the hearings, has been criminally charged or appeared in court.

Contrast this with police minister Bheki Cele’s macho threats while his jackboots arrested people for standing on a beach, terrorised a 4-year-old child and arrested the father, and generally used excessive and completely inappropriate force on citizens across the country. The comparison couldn’t be more squalid.

Mark Lowe

Durban

