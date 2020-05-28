Features How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre Covid-19 is cutting a swathe through the Western Cape, where it gained an early foothold, but the jury is still out as to whether SA is experiencing two divergent epidemics BL PREMIUM

Western Cape hospitals, at the epicentre of the pandemic, are filling up rapidly with Covid-19 patients. But despite how bad it looks now, SA’s tourist capital may not have it any worse than the other large provinces in the long run.

The impression that the province is experiencing a more severe epidemic than the rest of the country is skewed by the fact that it does proportionately more testing and tests more aggressively in known hotspots, according to the provincial government. (As of last week, it had conducted 1,200 tests per 100,000 people, against Gauteng’s 837 per 100,000.)