National COVID-19 COSTS Forum proposes plan to keep struggling medical practices afloat Patient volumes have plunged since SA's first case of Covid-19 in March

An advocacy group that includes some of SA’s leading health activists, clinicians and researchers has proposed a deal to buffer private health practitioners and medical schemes from the financial effect of Covid-19.

The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) said its plan would keep cash-strapped practices afloat and put private sector health-care professionals in a better position to help with state patients as infections continue to rise.