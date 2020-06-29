Companies / Financial Services Covid-19 Absa considers additional support for consumers battling Covid-19 fallout Banks consider expanding Covid relief programmes for hundreds of thousands of customers enduring salary reductions and job layoffs BL PREMIUM

Absa is considering extending its debt repayment holiday, becoming the latest lender to consider additional support measures for hundreds of thousands of consumers losing their income due to a Covid-19 economic contagion.

SA's banks introduced relief measures including a three-month break on paying down debt and rescheduling of loans as a tidal wave of salary reductions and job layoffs kicked in due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown which pushed economic activity to a grinding halt.