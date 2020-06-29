Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19

Absa considers additional support for consumers battling Covid-19 fallout

Banks consider expanding Covid relief programmes for hundreds of thousands of customers enduring salary reductions and job layoffs

BL PREMIUM
29 June 2020 - 16:54 Ntando Thukwana

Absa is considering extending its debt repayment holiday, becoming the latest lender to consider additional support measures for hundreds of thousands of  consumers losing their  income due to a Covid-19 economic contagion.  

SA's banks introduced relief measures including a three-month  break on paying down debt and rescheduling of loans as a tidal wave of salary reductions and job layoffs kicked in due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown which pushed economic activity to a grinding halt.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now