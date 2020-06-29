Covid-19
Absa considers additional support for consumers battling Covid-19 fallout
Banks consider expanding Covid relief programmes for hundreds of thousands of customers enduring salary reductions and job layoffs
29 June 2020 - 16:54
Absa is considering extending its debt repayment holiday, becoming the latest lender to consider additional support measures for hundreds of thousands of consumers losing their income due to a Covid-19 economic contagion.
SA's banks introduced relief measures including a three-month break on paying down debt and rescheduling of loans as a tidal wave of salary reductions and job layoffs kicked in due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown which pushed economic activity to a grinding halt.
