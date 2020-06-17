NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe cannot escape fallout if judge is impeached
Mushtak Parker dishonesty complaint has significant implications for his boss’s leadership in the high court
17 June 2020 - 05:03
The possible impeachment of judge Mushtak Parker — who has backtracked on his claims that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe assaulted him — will have significant implications for his boss’s continued leadership, whichever way it is resolved.
Based on the evidence provided to the judicial conduct committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Parker must have lied: either about the fact that he was assaulted by Hlophe or in his subsequent claims that he “misremembered” the alleged assault.
