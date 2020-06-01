JSC to finally hear John Hlophe’s misconduct case
The gross misconduct case will be heard in October after a 12-year journey to the Judicial Service Commission
01 June 2020 - 19:57
After a two-year delay, a date for the hearing of the 12-year-old gross misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has finally been set.
Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary Sello Chiloane on Monday told Business Day that the 2008 complaint lodged against Hlophe by the Constitutional Court, after he was accused of trying to persuade two justices to swing a judgment in favour of then ANC president Jacob Zuma, will be heard on October 26 to 30.
