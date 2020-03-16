National Western Cape judges disown alleged Hlophe victim BL PREMIUM

The ugly war between judge president John Hlophe and his deputy, Patricia Goliath, has now engulfed nearly a third of the Western Cape High Court judges, who are refusing to share a bench with the junior judge at the centre of assault claims against Hlophe.

Ten of the court’s 34 permanent judges, who handle some of SA’s most politically sensitive cases, have written to Hlophe about their dire concerns relating to “the apparent and serious lack of integrity” of judge Mushtak Parker, who is believed to be the judge referred to by Goliath in her explosive judicial complaint about Hlophe.