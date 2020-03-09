Judge Hlophe saga takes another twist
The Judicial Service Commission is to probe a six-month-old complaint lodged against Patricia Goliath by the judge president’s attorney
09 March 2020 - 20:29
The acrimonious battle between Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and his deputy, Patricia Goliath, has taken a new twist — with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) now agreeing to investigate a six-month-old complaint lodged against Goliath by Hlophe’s attorney.
Barnabas Xulu, who has been representing Hlophe for more than a decade, in 2019 lodged a gross misconduct complaint against Goliath, which was based on her reluctance to sign off on a R20m legal fees settlement his firm had reached with the then department of forestry & fisheries.
