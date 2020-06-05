Number of active cases of Covid-19 doubles in Gauteng in past week
The West Rand is being treated as a hotspot after an outbreak among miners, while other areas of concern are Joburg’s CBD, Rosebank and Mayfair
The Gauteng Covid-19 command council led by premier David Makhura says the number of active cases in Gauteng has doubled since last week.
The country has 40,792 confirmed cases, 18,633 recoveries and 848 deaths. Gauteng now has 4,845 confirmed cases (including recoveries).
Johannesburg as a district went from 389 to 992 active cases; Ekurhuleni went from 190 to 425 cases. Meanwhile, the West Rand has jumped from 244 to 372 and Tshwane is now on 245 from 143 cases last week, Makhura said.
“For the first time, the number of active cases is more than recoveries. We’re getting more new cases than before,” Makhura said. “The number of deaths reported has increased by four new cases; we are at 37 as of today. May their families be consoled.”
He also disclosed that the daily cases reported had increased. “Between March 27 — lockdown — and before May 23, we had an average of 50 cases daily, our caseload was much lower. That’s why we say lockdown has worked for us. From May 23, we went to 110 cases, from May 26 we shot to more than 260 cases a day. This was when the mining area became an area of concern,” he said.
The West Rand has 244 cases as a result of the mining outbreak. Makhura said it was now treated as a hotspot.
Other areas of concern are the Johannesburg CBD, Rosebank and Mayfair. In Tshwane, the CBD, Atteridgeville and Centurion are still areas of concern.
Alberton, Germiston and Roodepoort, Florida and Constantia Kloof are among the hotspots being monitored too.
Sedibeng had been Covid-19 free, but it now had 47 new cases.
Makhura said he would, in the future, make known the areas that were Covid-19 free.