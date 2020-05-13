National

Lockdown could be eased to level 3 by the end of May in most of SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa tells the nation that areas with higher infections would likely remain under tighter lockdown

13 May 2020 - 21:40 Claudi Mailovich
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa says most of the country will likely move to the less restrictive version of the lockdown by the end of May, but that those areas with higher infections would likely remain under more stringent regulations.

SA has been under a state of disaster for two months, bringing the economy almost to a halt in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This disaster has seen the country under a very strict level 5 lockdown from the end of March, forcing citizens to stay at home, closing borders and all public travel and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, among other rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country an update on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 13 2020.

On May 1 this was eased to level 4 allowing certain sectors to go to work and opening certain sectors of the economy.

While Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening that the country was ready to shift to a new phase, consultation still had to be done.

“We will immediately begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that by the end of May, most of the country be placed on alert level 3, but that those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection remain on level 4,” Ramaphosa said.

He said further announcements would be made in the coming days.

“We will also be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce and reduce restrictions on exercise,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said if the lockdown was lifted too abruptly, the country would risk a “rapid and unmanageable surge in infections”.

Dealing with some of the criticism levelled against the government in recent weeks, he said some have questioned whether the government's approach in dealing with the coronavirus has been at the expense of the livelihoods of South Africans.

“Our strategic approach has been based on saving lives and preserving livelihoods. Our key objective has always been to slow down the infection rate through a number of interventions in our coronavirus prevention toolbox,” Ramaphosa said.

