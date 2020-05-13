Lockdown could be eased to level 3 by the end of May in most of SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says most of the country will likely move to the less restrictive version of the lockdown by the end of May, but that those areas with higher infections would likely remain under more stringent regulations.

SA has been under a state of disaster for two months, bringing the economy almost to a halt in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This disaster has seen the country under a very strict level 5 lockdown from the end of March, forcing citizens to stay at home, closing borders and all public travel and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, among other rules.