Government launches R100bn Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme

The government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme — aimed at helping businesses battered by the pandemic fallout — has gone live.

The scheme will provide government-guaranteed loans to firms with a turnover of less than R300m, to help cover their operational expenses such as salaries, rent and lease agreements. The money will be made available through six participating banks: Absa, First National Bank, Investec, Mercantile Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank.

The scheme’s activation, announced jointly by the National Treasury, the SA Reserve Bank and the Banking Association SA (Basa) on Tuesday, comes as level 4 lockdown restrictions in their second week hit South African companies.

Big companies in a range of sectors have filed for business rescue, including horse racing operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, private sector aviation company Comair and retailer Edcon while more than four out of 10 formal businesses fear they will not be able to survive the crisis, according to a recent Stats SA survey.

The Treasury said that it had provided a guarantee of R100bn to the scheme — with the option to increase the guarantee to R200bn “if necessary and if the scheme is deemed successful”. It forms part of the R500bn stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.