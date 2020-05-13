Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: The surge is coming, short-sleeved T-shirts or not We are clueless about Covid-19, partly because the government won’t tell us what it knows BL PREMIUM

If I knew anything interesting about underwater welding I’d write about it, but the coronavirus crisis is so compelling and so complex and so devilish that I can’t help myself. I have to have this written before President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the nation on Wednesday night. People say he may announce a quicker move from the current level 4 to level 3 lockdown restrictions, whatever they may be. Others have pressed him to go back to level 5 in big metros where people, through no fault of their own, cannot distance themselves.

Whatever the case, Ramaphosa has to make some excruciating decisions. Even at level 4, infections will rise. At level 3, they would rise more. More people will die. So what does he do? His top scientists are telling him the lockdown has served its purpose; that the surge of cases will now be in early September instead of July because he locked down early (the better to prepare health services) and that it’ll return in second and third and fourth waves ...