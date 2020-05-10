Eastern Cape to spend R25m on tablets for grade 12 learners

The e-learning initiative will allow for teachers and learners to communicate remotely via tablets and allow for classes to be broadcast from designated centres in any location. It will also support an all-in-one broadcasting system with live video streaming, and the function to record lessons any time.

Gade's spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, said there were 57,000 matric pupils in the province who will benefit from the project. MTN has provided 72,000 SIM cards preloaded with data to the provincial government.

The Eastern Cape is a largely rural province with poor ICT infrastructure and network coverage, especially in far-flung parts of the former homeland. It has been plagued by years of poor service delivery and maladministration. Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu announced in June 2019 that the province was the worst in SA for irregular expenditure.

Makwetu said at the time that irregular expenditure was more than R7.2bn for the 2017/2018 financial year, adding that the province's cumulative irregular expenditure stood at R25.5bn.

In March 2019, the provincial education department received the biggest slice of the state's education budget at R36.3bn.

When asked how learners in such areas would benefit from the initiative, Mboxela said the government was upgrading ICT infrastructure in the province.

The Eastern Cape reached an agreement with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in Marcy 2019 to rollout a broadband project that will connect 7,000 sites, including government departments and other services such as clinics in remote areas, with Wi-Fi, through wide-area networks.

Mboxela said they were in the process of “getting a full print of areas that might not be covered” by broadband, which she said was “not going to be more than 10%” of the province.

She said satellite connectivity for such areas could be considered, but nothing had been decided just yet.

Yusuf Cassim, DA member of the provincial legislature and shadow education MEC, told Business Day on Friday that he will write to Gade to raise concerns about the project because “they were very wishy-washy when we asked them about this deal”.