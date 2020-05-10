There was nothing sinister in tobacco ban decision, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says

As the government faces an unprecedented level of legal challenges to its Covid-19 shutdown regulations, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has strongly defended the state’s disputed decision to continue its cigarette ban and denied any suggestion that she and President Cyril Ramaphosa were “at odds” over it.

“There is nothing sinister in a change of position following a consultative process ... in fact the very nature of consultation is that change may result,” Dlamini-Zuma stated in court papers filed late on Friday, in response to the urgent challenge to the tobacco ban by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita).

Dlamini-Zuma, who narrowly lost the ANC leadership race to Ramaphosa in December 2017, previously told the nation that a decision to allow the sale of tobacco products during the current phase, which started on May 1, was being reversed. This was just six days after Ramaphosa had said such sales would be allowed.

On why Ramaphosa initially made that announcement she states in her court papers: “My understanding is that the president made this statement based on the view that the NCCC [National Coronavirus Command Council] had taken on the issue at the time”.

Dlamini-Zuma contends that Fita’s cigarette ban court case, which is one of at four potential legal challenges to the lawfulness of the NCCC and its decisions, is “not urgent” and should only be heard in the week of June 9 — a possible indication that the state’s level 4 lockdown will remain in place for at least another month.

Fita is expected to respond to that argument in the coming days.

Dlamini-Zuma’s announcement raised suspicions that she was overruling Ramaphosa and that the president’s efforts to guide the country through the Covid-19 crisis are being undermined by factional battles in the ANC. One opponent of the ban, finance minister Tito Mboweni, did get overruled, raising concern that ministers in the security cluster have gained the upper hand, to the detriment of an economy that is set to shrink by the most in almost a century.