National

Eastern Cape reports sharp increase of new Covid-19 cases

The death toll reaches 90, as confirmed cases rise by 247 to 4,793

27 April 2020 - 23:30 Luke Charter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize (centre) visits a hospital in Mdantsane. Picture: MICHAEL PINYANAi
Health minister Zweli Mkhize (centre) visits a hospital in Mdantsane. Picture: MICHAEL PINYANAi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday night said SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen by 247 to 4,793. A day earlier the total was 4,546.

There were also three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of deaths to 90.

In the Eastern Cape,  cases had increased from 535 to 588, up by 53 infections.

The country has now conducted 178,470 tests, with 9,827 performed in the past 24 hours.

Of the three deaths, two were in the Western Cape, a 79-year-old man and a 58-year-old man. The third loss was a 54-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial cases were: Gauteng (1,353); Western Cape (1,737); KwaZulu-Natal (902); Eastern Cape (588); Free State (111); Limpopo (31); North West (28); Mpumalanga (26); and Northern Cape (17). There were no unallocated cases.

Ventilators may save a life, but that life may become very different

Once known as the iron lung to help polio patients breathe, the medical world now knows more of what good — and what damage — ventilators do
World
1 day ago

WHO warns you may catch coronavirus more than once

The WHO guidance came after some governments suggested that people who have antibodies to the coronavirus could be issued an “immunity passport”
World
2 days ago

Former Treasury official Donaldson says Bank can buy up to R20bn of bonds a week

Current shocks to global and domestic demand mean inflation is not an immediate concern, says former Treasury official
Economy
1 week ago

Mogajane has a message for SA: realistic budget and no dilly-dallying on reforms

Government's response package to the pandemic will weigh on the budget and is unlikely to fully compensate for shrinking growth
Economy
5 hours ago

Solidarity Fund hopeful price of PPE for medics will fall

As global demand for personal protective equipment is reaching a peak, the R2.6bn fund is working to get stock at the best price possible
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
How South Africans are dodging lockdown alcohol ...
National / Health
2.
It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ...
National
3.
Eastern Cape reports sharp increase of new ...
National
4.
SA now has 87 fatalities and 4,546 Covid-19 ...
National
5.
Limpopo’s Covid-19 screening programme surges ...
National / Health

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal

Opinion / Columnists

It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

National

Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

National

Lockdowns are being eased in some countries but UK is not yet ready

World / Europe

National health department to step up scrutiny of protective equipment stocks

National / Health

AYABONGA CAWE: Why Ramaphosa has to deal with today’s crisis without forgetting ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.