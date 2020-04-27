Eastern Cape reports sharp increase of new Covid-19 cases

There were also three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of deaths to 90.

In the Eastern Cape, cases had increased from 535 to 588, up by 53 infections.

The country has now conducted 178,470 tests, with 9,827 performed in the past 24 hours.

Of the three deaths, two were in the Western Cape, a 79-year-old man and a 58-year-old man. The third loss was a 54-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial cases were: Gauteng (1,353); Western Cape (1,737); KwaZulu-Natal (902); Eastern Cape (588); Free State (111); Limpopo (31); North West (28); Mpumalanga (26); and Northern Cape (17). There were no unallocated cases.