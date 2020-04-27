Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal It will be difficult for the government to reverse the increases to social grants made over the next six months BL PREMIUM

What kind of country will SA be when we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis? Most economists agree the shock will continue for an extended period of up to 18 months as countries and economies around the world continue social distancing measures and borders remain closed. A year to 18 months is also about the time it is expected to take for a vaccine to become available for mass distribution.

Over this time millions will lose their jobs, thousands of companies will go to the wall and the banking system will be under stress. The rich world is confident that once their economies reopen they will bounce back, though a longer time horizon is now put on the rebound than was the case a month ago.