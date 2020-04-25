National

Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

Retail and wholesale stores to reopen, and government estimates 20% of employees in manufacturing will resume their duties

25 April 2020 - 15:04
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs the media on April 25 in Pretoria on the risk-adjusted strategy to reopen the economy. Picture: GCIS/SIYABULELA DUDA
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs the media on April 25 in Pretoria on the risk-adjusted strategy to reopen the economy. Picture: GCIS/SIYABULELA DUDA

A phased reopening of the economy under level 4 of the lockdown would allow restaurants and takeaways to deliver food to customers around the country, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said people will be able to “exercise under very strict conditions ... but it will exclude any organised activity”, such as attending a gym. The only exception to public gatherings are funerals and work.

The ministers were speaking during a briefing on Saturday on how the altered lockdown regulations would affect businesses and day-to-day life.

Patel said reopening the economy too quickly could result in a “rapid rise” of Covid-19 infection, which would force a return to level 5. “The big focus must be on bringing the risk levels down,” he said.

Manufacturing would see a partial reopening, including children’s clothing, winter clothing, blanket manufacturing, computers, mobile phones, some car manufacturing, and the manufacturing of cement, construction material and hardware and stationery.

Retail and wholesale stores, regarded as a “big vector of transmission”, would also reopen, along with some mining activities and engineering, accounting and legal services.

“Restaurants and takeaways will be open for delivery only,” Patel said. This meant customers would not travel to collect food. Food would be delivered to customers. This would also create opportunities for a food delivery network in townships.

Alcohol sales will not be permitted under level 4.

Dlamini-Zuma said that under level 4 of the lockdown it would be mandatory for people leaving their homes to wear a mask. “When you leave your house you must have a cloth mask. It’s going to be mandatory using a cloth mask as you step out of your home,” she said.

Specialist masks would be reserved for front-line health workers but those without masks were encouraged to make their own, use a scarf or even a T-shirt. “You have to have your nose and mouth covered in public ... Nobody should have an excuse.”

The minister had a special word of caution for the elderly during the lockdown, even at level 4. “Those who are aged 60 and above must work at home and stay at home.”

She said older people and those with underlying medical conditions were particularly at risk if they became infected. “The younger you are the milder [the infection] it is.”

She urged the nation not to view the lockdown as some form of “punishment” that was damaging the economy. “It’s not the health measures that will destroy the economy, it’s the virus, the pandemic,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 lockdown fully exposes SA’s housing crisis

Some landlords have illegally cut off reconnected water and electricity supplies in response to unpaid rent
National
8 hours ago

Ten must-read Covid-19 articles of the week

From early on in the lockdown, it was clear that South Africans want access to their vices
National
8 hours ago

Tito Mboweni’s Covid-19 briefing thin on funding detail

The briefing was eagerly awaited by the public and the market since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s  announcement of the package on Tuesday
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SAA’s biggest unions head to court to stop ...
National
2.
Western Cape becomes SA’s Covid-19 epicentre
National / Health
3.
LISTEN | SA will have a severe epidemic: Prof ...
National / Health
4.
SCA to hear Jacob Zuma’s challenge to funding ...
National
5.
Western Cape Covid-19 testing sees rapid rise in ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.