Creating brave ideas to tackle Covid-19 challenges

The Loeries and Constitution Hill – the venue for this year’s Loeries Creative Week, set to take place in September – have launched a campaign to elicit creative solutions to deal with challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the principle that now more than ever the world needs brave creativity to keep it thriving, the Loeries and Constitution Hill have challenged the brand communication industry to come up with proactive ideas to help alleviate critical problems facing society as the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold across Africa and the Middle East.

Potential campaigns relate to the following, among other things: ideas that prevent consumers from stockpiling, help deliver remote education solutions, raise awareness about staying safe while using public transport, deliver care and food to the elderly in isolation and provide help to people who are struggling with isolation and with understanding why events such as weddings and funerals are affected.

People in brand communication from across the region are invited to choose a brief (available at loeries.com) and send their ideas to createchange@loeries.com. Brands will fund the bravest solutions to help raise funds to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says: “Throughout our history, the brand communication industry has moved society in a positive direction through a range of campaigns. Considering the scale of the threat Covid-19 poses, this campaign could be another great example of how we create positive change in society through our ideas.”