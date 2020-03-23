National

Busisiwe Mkwebane loses yet another court case

Court grants application for order stating that the public protector's subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer information

23 March 2020 - 17:19 Karyn Maughan
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another devastating court defeat — this time against the SA Revenue Service — and been ordered, yet again, to personally pay 15% of the legal costs linked to the case.

Pretoria high court judge Peter Mabuse e-mailed out his 53-page ruling on Monday afternoon, granting Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s application for an order stating that Mkhwebane’s subpoena powers did not extend to taxpayer information.

He further ordered that she personally pay 15% of Sars’ legal costs in the case.

The case was sparked by Mkhwebane’s attempts to subpoena former President Jacob Zuma’s tax information, as part of her investigation into allegations that he received monthly payments from Royal Security in the first months of his presidency.

Royal Security is owned by politically connected businessperson Roy Moodley.

This is a developing story.

No court shutdown over coronavirus, chief justice says

National

