National CEOs laud Cyril Ramaphosa for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis Leadership from government and business will be vital in the months ahead, says Pick n Pay boss Richard Brasher

The economic difficulties that SA faced before the coronavirus outbreak have just multiplied 10 times, Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher said last week.

But we have to wake up positive about what we can do and worry less about what we can do nothing about, Brasher said in a discussion with Stanlib's chief economist, Kevin Lings, at the Investor Forum conference last week. The discussion was filmed for the conference after physical attendance by 1,700 financial advisers was cancelled due to the virus.