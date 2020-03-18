National NEWS ANALYSIS: Port closures will not affect trade, but strong communication remains vital The government needs to keep companies up to date on the coronavirus situation BL PREMIUM

Despite the closure of various ports of entry, the cabinet is yet to announce the comprehensive package of interventions to mitigate the expected impact of Covid-19, a highly infectious decease caused by the coronavirus.

Two seaports and 35 land ports, have already been closed mainly to limit the movement of people. The only commercial port of entry that has been closed is Nerston, on the border with Eswatini.