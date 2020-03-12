Mainstay of wildlife tourism under fire from animal welfare activists

A cheetah strides up to third-generation animal trainer Shandor Larenty and lets him stroke its fur while he throws chunks of meat to the rest of the coalition at the Johannesburg Lion & Safari park.

At 25 years old, Larenty has been training wild animals to be docile around tourists for the past 13 years and said he would be devastated if he had to stop because of growing ethical concerns over tourist-animal interaction.

“These guys are our family, we have a very strong emotional connection. You can see these guys want to be with me,” he said. “For someone to say, ‘hey, you can’t do that any more’, that’s like someone saying to you: ‘hey I’m taking your children away’. This is my life.”

In 2019 the SA Tourism Services Association (Satsa) issued new guidelines condemning the common practice of breeding big game in captivity for the entertainment of tourists.

The move answered a call from animal welfare activists who argue the trivial amusement of one species is inflicting untold cruelty on others. “It is unnatural for these animals to be in proximity to humans,” Keira Powers, chair of Satsa’s animal interaction committee, said in Cape Town. “It is extremely stressful to be touched by humans and [have them] walking with them,” she said.

Satsa is calling on animal breeders to end all entertainment involving performing animals, and wind up all up-close or tactile interactions with big game, including activities such as walking with predators and riding on elephants — activities that have drawn hundreds of thousands of tourists over the years.

The guidelines are non-binding and the government’s tourism department, while welcoming them, has no plans to outlaw animal interactions, which remain a significant pillar of SA’s tourism sector.

Andre la Cock, who runs the lion park on the outskirts of Johannesburg, thinks the guidelines are wrong-headed. “Our lions lead very happy lives,” he said, as one of his open-top trucks drove past a pride resting under a thorn tree in their enclosure.