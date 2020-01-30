Shamwari Game Reserve is back in the game

As competing safari brands like Singita, andBeyond and Wilderness Safaris built luxurious, headline-grabbing camps and lodges, Shamwari seemed stuck in the doldrums.

But in 2017 that changed, when Dubai World sold Shamwari to the Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD), the sovereign wealth fund controlled by the government of Dubai.

"We’ve been very fortunate in that the new owners have really bought into our conservation ethic and our vision for the reserve," says Cloete, who started out as a Shamwari field guide 28 years ago. "When we make a profit we are able to put that money back into the reserve, into the land and into the lodges."

More importantly, the ICD has also injected $25m into the reserve over the past two years, a substantial investment for a province in desperate need of economic resuscitation.

"This kind of investment into the Eastern Cape is unique. The economy here is struggling, with one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. So one of the most important aspects for me is the amount of employment we’ve been able to create for local communities," says Cloete.

Today Shamwari employs more than 500 people, largely drawn from the deprived rural communities of Paterson and Alicedale bordering the reserve.

While a portion of the $25m has been set aside for future land acquisitions, the bulk of the investment has gone into refurbishing Shamwari’s upscale lodges.

In the north of the reserve the revamp of Eagles Crag has resulted in a moody and modern space aimed at honeymooners and couples, while the rebuild of Long Lee Manor, the original lodge on Shamwari, has created a more classic safari experience with contemporary touches.

Small changes

In the south, Riverdene Family Lodge has set the bar high for multigenerational safari travel, with a dedicated "Kids on Safari" programme and a sprawling outdoor play centre for kids to burn off energy between game drives.

"Family travel is 20% of our business," says Cloete. "We wanted to see how we could rethink it all and make it better."