BREAKING NEWS: High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s findings against Ramaphosa

The high court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament over the donation he received from Bosasa.

“We find [Mkhwebane] did not only commit a material misdirection in her legal approach [to the issue of misleading parliament], but also reached an irrational and unlawful conclusion on the facts before her,” judge Elias Matojane said on Tuesday, delivering the scathing judgment on behalf of a full bench of the high court.

The bench, which consisted of Matojane, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judge Raylene Keightley, found that Mkhwebane's report be set aside, including the findings and remedial action.

Ramaphosa had asked the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the report and remedial action based on Mkhwebane’s investigation.

The case was heard in early February. The court battle included Ramaphosa, speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi.

Mkhwebane was ordered to pay the costs of the president on a punitive scale. She also had to pay the NDPP's and speaker's costs, but not on a punitive scale.

Those parties had argued against aspects of Mkhwebane’s report, which was initiated after Ramaphosa allegedly misled parliament on the R500,000 Bosasa donation received by the CR17 campaign. The campaign funded his bid to become president of the ANC.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, and its CEO, the late Gavin Watson, were frequently mentioned as having a corrupt relationship with the ANC-led government at the state capture inquiry under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Mkhwebane had also broadened the scope of the investigation to include a wider probe into the funding of Ramaphosa's entire campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017. Mkhwebane concluded that there was merit to allegations of money laundering and found that Ramaphosa had violated the executive code of ethics and may have exposed himself to a conflict of interest in receiving certain donations.

Ramaphosa's legal team argued that Mkhwebane did not have the jurisdiction to broaden the scope.

The full bench of the court found on Tuesday that the public protector did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign, and that Ramaphosa was not under any obligation to disclose his campaign funding in parliament.

The court was also scathing about Mkhwebane’s finding that there was prima facie evidence of money laundering, criticising her knowledge of the relevant law, as she referred to the wrong legislation in her report.

The court held that she had no evidence to substantiate her finding in relation to money laundering, and that in dealing with this issue, she completely failed to properly analyse the facts and evidence at her disposal.

The full bench also found that Mkhwebane showed a complete lack of basic knowledge of the law in this regard. The finding with regard to money laundering was reviewed and set aside.

Mkhwebane was supported in the case by the EFF, while investigative journalism unit amaBhungane stepped into the fray to ask the court to declare the executive ethics code unconstitutional if it was not required by the code to declare donations for internal political campaigns.

The court dismissed amaBhungane's constitutional challenge, however Mlambo emphasised that they did not make a decision on merits on whether the code is constitutional or not.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za