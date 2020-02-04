President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer told the North Gauteng high court on Tuesday that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a rogue who acted recklessly.

A full bench‚ led by judge president Dunstan Mlambo‚ heard arguments in Ramaphosa’s bids to have Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report overturned and ruled unlawful.

Ramaphosa’s lawyer Wim Trengove told the court that Mkhwebane has an “irrational determination to make adverse findings against the president”.

“This is a rogue public protector‚ who doesn’t pay any heed to the facts or the law in her reckless determination to find the president guilty of improper conduct‚” he said.

Later‚ when Mkhwebane’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane took the stand‚ he bemoaned the label. “The public protector — a Chapter 9institution — was called a rogue in the court. She was called a rogue without justification‚” he said, adding that the case is about the “two most important constitutional beings‚ both of whom require respect”.

In her report‚ which found that Ramaphosa misled parliament‚ violated the executive ethics code and acted inconsistently with his office‚ Mkhwebane also found prima facie evidence of money laundering in the more than R400m donated to the CR17 campaign. The investigation was in relation to a 2017 donation of R500‚000 that the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson made to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign.