National Mkhwebane says Ramaphosa’s court challenge is an attempt to avoid accountability Outcome of case in February could have profound implications for future of public protector BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyers say that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court challenge to her explosive report on his ANC election campaign financing is nothing more than an attempt to avoid accountability.

They also denied any suggestion that the protector sought to usurp the powers of parliament and the National Prosecuting Authority by demanding they investigate that funding.