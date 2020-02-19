MPs question GEPF about ‘dubious’ PIC land deal
The pension fund has asked its asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation, to report on the deal which MPs fear was grossly overpriced
19 February 2020 - 17:37
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been asked to account to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) about an allegedly dubious land investment worth more than R570m.
GEPF chair Renosi Mokate and principal executive officer Abel Sithole were questioned by MPs about the deal on Wednesday during a meeting of parliament’s finance committee.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now