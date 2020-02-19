National MPs question GEPF about ‘dubious’ PIC land deal The pension fund has asked its asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation, to report on the deal which MPs fear was grossly overpriced BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been asked to account to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) about an allegedly dubious land investment worth more than R570m.

GEPF chair Renosi Mokate and principal executive officer Abel Sithole were questioned by MPs about the deal on Wednesday during a meeting of parliament’s finance committee.