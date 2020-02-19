GEPF says it will not invest in Eskom purely to save SA
Principal executive officer Abel Sithole said any investment in the struggling utility would have to generate a return
19 February 2020 - 12:15
UPDATED 19 February 2020 - 14:10
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will not invest more in Eskom solely for the purposes of saving SA, but would require that the power producer meet its investment criteria in terms of the management of the entity and the provision of a return, the fund’s principal executive officer Abel Sithole said in an interview on Wednesday.
Sithole was in parliament to brief the standing committee on finance on the GEPF’s annual report for 2018/2019.
