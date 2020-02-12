National Cosatu calls for alternative proposals on Eskom debt The union federation’s plan of using pension funds to bail out Eskom has not been welcomed, but Cosatu is open to looking at other plans BL PREMIUM

On Wednesday, union federation Cosatu called on workers and South Africans in general to submit proposals for solving the Eskom debt problem, to be discussed by its central executive committee later this month.

The call for submissions comes after Cosatu leaders tabled a plan at a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and business leaders last Monday, which recommended that R250bn of pension money managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) be used to pay down Eskom debt.