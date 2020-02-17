Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Use of pension funds to rescue Eskom is a viable option For most workers, it would be worth sacrificing some future income to avoid retrenchment BL PREMIUM

Where you sit in society largely shapes how you see any policy. That truism has come to the fore again in the responses to the Cosatu proposal to use public service retirement funds to rescue Eskom.

For most working people it is the best chance to stabilise the electricity supply, save jobs across the economy and avoid cuts to social programmes. Yet many financial advisers and experts, whose fees largely depend on a booming stock market, have been unrelentingly hostile.