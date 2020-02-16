Business Nation in need of a fearless leader BL PREMIUM

"Mr President, lead the country."Bonang Mohale, former CEO of Business Leadership SA and recently appointed chair of Bidvest, says this is his message to President Cyril Ramaphosa."What we need more than anything else is leadership. Right now."Ramaphosa, he says, needs to throw caution to the wind in order to "quickly get SA back on track".He dismisses the danger of him being recalled by the ANC."Remember, the ANC was voted in by 11-million people. ANC members are less than 1-million. He needs to be talking to the demands of 58.78-million South Africans, not of less than 1-million."Ramaphosa needs to be reminded that he took an oath of office "that he would be the president of SA and act in the best interests of SA, not of the ANC".Mohale says he believes Ramaphosa's country-wide support, measured at 62% by a recent Ipsos poll, plus a dawning recognition within the ANC of the severity of the national crisis, "will make them circumspect before they start thinking of recalling him"....